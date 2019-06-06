This video of Toronto Raptors fans refusing to trash talk is perfectly Canadian

In a rather unsurprising display of the “nice Canadian” stereotype, Raptors fans in Toronto refused to trash talk their Golden State rivals in front of Jimmy Kimmel’s cameramen.

The most vulgar response was, “Golden State ain’t so golden anymore.” Another woman said, “You’re losing tonight.”

Not one single fan hurled abuses at the Golden State Warriors. “Nope. We don’t do that here,” said one fan.

Another man even consoled the team. “Better luck next time,” he said.

The video of this interaction on Jimmy Kimmel Live is shown below:

Raptors obliterated their Californian rivals 123-109 yesterday, in GSW’s home. They now lead the 7-game series 2-1.

Interactions like these show that Canadians are some of the most humble and down-to-earth people on this planet. Even with a sense of historical greatness currently looming over the NBA title, they remain grounded.

What do you think about the politeness of Raptors fans? Let us know in the comments below!

