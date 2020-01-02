Thousands flee as Australia wildfires force state of emergency

At least eight people have died across Australia since Monday, as more than 100 wildfires continue to sweep through large sections of the nation.

Seven shocking facts from Australia's wildfires.



From flames higher than the Sydney Opera House to 450 million animals killed, these are the devastating fires in numbers. pic.twitter.com/cmmlOUPhJL — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 1, 2020

A state of emergency has been declared, with the period beginning on Friday. This is the third time a state of emergency has been declared since the fires began in November.

New South Wales Gov. Gladys Berejiklia told a press conference: “We don’t take these decisions lightly but we also want to make sure we’re taking every single precaution to be prepared for what could be a horrible day on Saturday.”

So far according to reports, Australia’s summer wildfires have burned five million hectares of land, killed at least 17 people, and destroyed over 1000 homes.

At one point, more than 50,000 were without power, some towns lost access to drinking water, according to the CBC.

This a couple of hours after the Wingan fire started and while there were evacuations going from the coast we were working to slow the fire to give them time to get out. Sunday 29th late afternoon. This same fire has now reached Mallacoota. pic.twitter.com/2OzEnMX3Mj — Glen MOREY (@somers3927) January 2, 2020

According to the Independent, thousands of tourists have also been forced to flee the eastern coast as fires expanded. Rural Fire Service(RFS) have created several zones to help them leave.

Tourist Leave Zone – South Coast Bush Fires



Dangerous conditions for holiday makers on the South Coast of NSW this weekend



With the widespread power and communications outages across the South Coast please share this information to as many affected people as possible. #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/JvbwrpC1fe — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 1, 2020

Dozens of Canadian firefighting experts alongside a total of more than 60 foreign specialists have also flown in to help, according to the Associated Press.

The fires have also pushed locals to the edge, with a recent video appearing online showing their response to Australian PM Scott Morrison as the impact of the devastation continues.