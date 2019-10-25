Thousands gather for Vancouver climate strike

Thousands of people have gathered in downtown Vancouver where climate activist Greta Thunberg is expected to be speaking later this afternoon.

Thunberg arrived in Vancouver last night according to her Twitter feed where she posted a picture of herself in front of the Vancouver skyline.

I reached the Pacific Ocean! pic.twitter.com/Qp1r2nARfV — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 24, 2019

Among those in the crowd were about a dozen young people who are allegedly suing the federal government for lack of action on climate change.

Currently, crowds are waiting in front of the art gallery. A march is expected to take place where people will be walking to the waterfront and then back to the art gallery where Greta will give a speech.

Indigenous activists also addressed the crowd to highlight relevant issues and criticize the government’s decision to purchase the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Only last week Thunberg was in Edmonton where she attended a climate strike in Alberta.