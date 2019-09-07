Thousands without power in Nova Scotia as Hurricane Dorian approaches Canada

Thousands of residents of the Atlantic region of Canada were left without power as Hurricane Dorian intensifies its approach towards the region.

The Atlantics will witness wind speeds up to 160km/h; gusts are at around 190km/h.

#HurricaineDorian has landed in nova scotia and wow ya’ll this isnt even half of whats going on pic.twitter.com/JrRzk4fngJ — maddie baddie (@madivvy) September 7, 2019

According to CBC, Environment Canada is warning of flooding along the coast.

They have also announced that strong winds will lead to longer power outages.

“We’ve seen some really significant impacts with storms that were weaker than this one,” said meteorologist Bob Robichaud. “So, widespread trees being uprooted, broken trees, lots of roof damage, all those sorts of impacts which also include potential for prolonged power outages are all very likely at this point.”

UPDATE: @NHC_Atlantic has just upgraded #Dorian to a Category 2 hurricane.

Sustained winds now estimated at 160 km/h, with gusts up to 195 km/h.

Storm will make landfall early this evening, most likely just east of #Halifax. #nswx #nsstorm @CBCNS pic.twitter.com/pOaMQ62RMw — Ryan Snoddon (@ryansnoddon) September 7, 2019

The Halifax Regional Municipality called for residents who live along the shoreline in some areas to leave their homes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also announced his full attention to the situation.

Just received a briefing with @HarjitSajjan, @RalphGoodale and @CDS_Canada_CEMD about the latest information on Hurricane Dorian. The safety of Canadians is our number one priority and we’re ready to help Atlantic Canada through this storm. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 7, 2019

Nova Scotia will witness the eyeball of the hurricane’s landing.

Rain is expected to reach 100 to 150 millimetres over western areas, and even 200 millimetres in some local areas.

The southern areas of New Brunswick will see a stronger impact than the north. Winds will reach up to 100km/h and 60km/h respectively.

Prince Edward Island will see close to 90mm of rainfall with wind speeds of 50km/h and gusts of 90km/h.

Newfoundland and Labrador will see gusts up to 150km/h.

UPDATE

It is expected that 200,000 people in Nova Scotia are expected to be without power, according to Global News.

As of 2:00 pm AT, 68,000 customers were cut off the power grid.