According to Ontario Provincial Police, three people were killed and one child rushed to the hospital on Friday after a deadly collision

FATAL COLLISION: @PerthCounty Line 88 and Perth Road 178 @NorthPerth1. Three dead and one child rushed to hospital. Tractor trailer and minivan collided near #Fordwich line. Road to remain closed for hours while investigators on scene. ^JC #WellingtonOPP #PerthOPP #HuronOPP pic.twitter.com/t5IRbDTmw2 — OPP West (@OPP_WR) June 22, 2019

The police are currently investigating the crash, but they have said that a transport truck collided with an SUV, sometime after 6:30 pm.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Perth Road 178 and Fordwich Line.

The driver of the truck was treated and released from hospital.

The Huron OPP have requested any witnesses to contact them.