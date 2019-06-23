Three hectare forest fire ignites near Sea to Sky Highway, B.C.

Fire Rescue Services have confirmed a three hectare forest fire north of West Vancouver.

The fire is described as “relatively small” and is spreading up the mountain.

According to Metro Vancouver the fire poses no risk to residents but it has yet to be contained.

@metrovanemerg on scene, NO danger to residents of Electoral Area A at this time, Traffic on Hwy 99 single lane, @BCGovFireInfo, @WestVanFireDept & Lions bay fire crews working on suppression. https://t.co/b6MtvxSQM0 — MVRD Emergency Services (@metrovanemerg) June 23, 2019

“It’s three hectares, what we call a low intensity ground fire that’s in the cliffs above the highway,” said Coastal Fire Centre Fire Information Officer Donna Macpherson.

It is believed that a power line was the cause of the fire.

The fire has led to closures on the northbound portion of the highway and drivers are being rerouted with expected delays.

Seven crew members and three helicopters have been dispatched to deal with the blaze.