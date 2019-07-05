Three more earthquakes rattle the coast of B.C.

Three more significant earthquakes were detected off the coast of British Columbia on Friday morning in a matter of minutes.

The earthquakes detected were as follows:

5.1 Magnitude: 5:58 AM – 220 km WSW of Bella Bella, BC

4.9 Magnitude: 5:51 AM – 220 km WSW of Bella Bella, BC

4.7 Magnitude: 6:02 AM – Village of Queen Charlotte

According to Earthquakes Canada, “there are no reports of damage, and none would be expected. No tsunami expected.”

The recent earthquakes come only a day after two other shocks were recorded along the province’s coastline on Wednesday, July 3.