Three Ottawa men charged with sexual assault of teen girl

Three Ottawa men have been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm after an incident with a 15-year-old girl.

According to 1310 News, the teen was assaulted in the evening of October 23 in the apartment of a man she says she met at an East Ottawa shopping mall.

The girl managed to text her family for help while she was in the apartment.

The men, all from Ottawa, are Bile Mohamed, 27, Yusuf Yusuf, 30, Ismail Moallim, 21. They are facing the following charges: sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault cause bodily harm, sexual assault as party to the offence, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, forcible confinement, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit (Major Case Management) at 613-236-1222, ext.5760. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or crimestoppers.ca.