Top 10 memes that roast Trudeau over blackface scandal

Justin Trudeau’s blackface debacle has garnered him a lot of negative attention. It has also led to the creation of some quality dank memes.

Here are the ten most spicy Trudeau blackface memes.

Number One

Trudeau used to be a drama teacher, so it makes sense that he’s a great actor!

Number Two

Here, Canada’s favourite band Nickelback sings a tune about Trudeau.

Number Three

It’s been confirmed that Trudeau wore the brown face at an Arabian Nights themed party. Trudeau tried to be Jafar, but he went too far.

Number Four

All in all, the Trudeau blackface incident displays his hypocrisy at full force.

Number Five

The blackface debacle started in the midst of multiple rumours being circulated about Trudeau getting drinks with Faith Goldy. What a match made in heaven!

Number Six

Trudeau missed out on the first debate, held by Macleans. But who did show up, was Mr. Popo from Dragon Ball Z!

Number Seven

Perhaps Trudeau should consider these specialized signs to campaign.

Number Eight

Number Nine

Here’s a great parody song of A Whole New World from Aladdin.

Number Ten!

And of course, the Trudeau emoji meme. One of the spiciest memes in the Canadian meme economy.