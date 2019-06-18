Toronto man acquitted of double murder now charged with attempted murder

A Toronto man who recently beat a double murder rap a few months ago has now been charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened during the Toronto Raptors celebrations on Friday.

According to the Toronto Star, “Kamal Hassan, 26, is one of two men accused of trying to kill a 19-year-old, who was shot on Ryerson University campus near Yonge and Gould Sts. around 4 a.m., according to the information, the court document that lays out the charges and basics of the allegations. Hassan made a brief court appearance Friday and is due back in court Tuesday.”

Hassan previously came to the public’s attention when he was arrested, charged and acquitted of a double murder charge dating back to 2015.

Accused killer Kamal Hassan admitted to a jury on Friday that he re-enacted a double murder committed on June 28, 2015 in a downtown Toronto condo unit, but said he did it in order to pacify the real triggerman. https://t.co/aCapWXedHR — TorontoStar (@TorontoStar) March 1, 2019

The motive and the victim’s condition are not known.