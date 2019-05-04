Toronto Police looking for parachuter videotaped “in distress” falling from skyscraper

Toronto police services are searching for an individual seen parachuting from what appears to be a skyscraper or apartment block.

CHECK ADDRESS:

Rosedale Valley Rd + Sherbourne St

-Reports of person parachuting

-Came down in park area

-Parachute not fully open

-Person appeared in distress

-Fire o/s searching area#GO809006

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 4, 2019

According to the tweet, fire search and rescue are currently looking for the individual.

Police officers took to Twitter to search for further information about the incident.

In the video the man can be seen descending towards the pavement on a parachute in between buildings. The video was taken from a higher vantage point and was posted by Twitter user @ericalewin.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.