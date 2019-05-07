Toronto Police looking for suspect who reportedly assaulted a 78-year-old man outside a coffee shop

The Toronto Police Service have issued a request seeking assistance in locating a man who was reported to have assaulted a 78-year-old man outside of a coffee shop.

0506 12:50 Pol Seek Asst Identifying Man In An Asslt Invst, Danforth Ave & Gough Ave https://t.co/k7LMakfDiw — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 6, 2019

The reported assaulted took place in the area of Danforth Avenue and Gough Avenue at approximately 5 pm on Sunday night.

The police say the suspect is anywhere from 50 to 60 years old, 6’0″ to 6’2″, a medium to heavy build with salt and pepper hair.

At the time of the reported attack, he was wearing a blue zip-up jacket with a hood, blue jeans, black and grey Nike running shoes, beige/khaki colour backpack, prescription glasses.

According to witnesses, the suspect yelled at the 78-year-old man and lunged at him, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on their Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).