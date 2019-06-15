Toronto police request help locating missing elderly couple

The Toronto Police Service(TPS) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly couple.

According to a TPS report, 83-year-old Nickolas Missios and Aspasia Missios, were last seen on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in the Morningside Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.

Nickolas is described as white, 5’6” tall, bald, with a medium build, while Aspasia is described as white, 5’2” tall, white curly short hair, medium build.

It is believed that the couple may be driving a Silver Subaru Forrester with licence plate AACY840.

The police are concerned for their safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).