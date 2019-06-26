Toronto police seek public’s help in locating sexual assault suspect

Toronto police have released images of a man believed to be the perpetrator of sexual assault in Toronto’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood.

On Monday, an unknown man started talking to a 30-year-old woman was exercising on a path, which runs between Murray Ross Parkway and Tobermory Drive.

According to CityNews, the man then allegedly grabbed her and sexually assaulted her before escaping.

Toronto Police released photos of the suspect.

He is described as being in his mid-20s, approximately five feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build, short black hair, and black goatee.

He was wearing green, black and white Nike Air Griffey basketball shoes, dark pants, blue-zippered hoodie, grey T-shirt with a design on the front and a blue baseball hat.

Police are asking people who may know anything about the perpetrator to contact investigators.