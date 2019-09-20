Toronto Star claims that “blackface is as Canadian as hockey”

In a bizarre new article in the Toronto Star, Dr. Cheryl Thompson makes the outrageous claim that “blackface is as Canadian as hockey.”

Thompson goes on to describe that “From the 1880s through to the 1960s, blackface was performed regularly in public spaces, such as department stores, high school graduations, churches, women’s auxiliary groups, and even at summer camps.”

That’s all true. But this is 2019. And Trudeau’s transgressions took place in the 90s and 2000s. Blackface was universally regarded as racist by that time.

What’s going on here is obvious. The Toronto Star is carrying water for Trudeau. And they are doing so in such a blatant, shameless way that it’s enough to make one blush.

One can have the opinion that Trudeau must be forgiven. One can have the opinion that Trudeau must not be cancelled.

But this is not an opinion; this is an abhorrent insult. Suggesting that it’s inherently Canadian to wear blackface is an insult to all Canadians.

Worse, it effectively disregards all peoples of colour and minorities who have had to face the wrath of simply being different.

It trivializes racial issues with an absolutely reprehensible and immoral justification.

While it may be true that there is a history of racist makeup in Canada, it certainly is not a national pastime.

The Toronto Star may want to defend the Prime Minister. But doing so at the cost of the entire country just makes their case, and that of Justin Trudeau, even worse.