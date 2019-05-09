Toronto surgeon who brutally murdered his wife can get parole after 14 years

Mohammed Shamji, a Toronto surgeon who was accused of brutally murdering his wife while their children slept nearby has been handed a life sentence for second-degree murder with no chance of parole for 14 years.

His wife, Elena Fric Shamji was murdered shortly after she served her husband with divorce papers. According to evidence, he had broken his wife’s neck and choked her to death in the brutal killing.

Fric Shamji was a practicing physician herself as a family doctor.

According to her mother, Ana Fric, her daughter was in an abusive relationship with her husband who frequently physically and sexually assaulted her.

“I very much want to talk about Elana as to keep her memory alive but also want to talk about the domestic violence that she endured for 12 years before she died in the hope that other women in circumstances will realize that unless they have the courage to leave their partners at the early stage, they could suffer the same fate as Elana,” Fric said.

In a last minute decision, Mohammed Shamji pleaded guilty to the charges before his daughter was due to be called to testify.

Justice John McMahon called the event tragic and an indication of the societal issue of domestic abuse.

“Three young children have lost their mother forever,” said McMahon.