News

Tragedy: 63 Canadians killed in plane that crashed in Iran

All 176 people that were aborad a plane that crashed in Iran are considered dead. The crash happened hours after Iran fired missiles at an Iraqi air base.
All 176 people that were aborad a plane that crashed in Iran are considered dead. The crash happened hours after Iran fired missiles at an Iraqi air base.
Graeme Gordon Montreal, QC
3 mins read

On Tuesday night reports came in that a Ukrainian Boeing-737 crashed shortly after taking off in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said there were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians (crew members), ten Swedes, four Afghans, three Britons and three Germans killed in the crash.

The tragedy occurred at Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran on Wednesday at 6:12 a.m. local time. Iran’s state media claimed it was technical problems.

The plane crash occurred just hours after the Iranian regime took credit for firing missiles at an Iraqi base housing American troops in retaliation to the U.S. killing an Iranian general and other militia men considered to be terrorists.

“I heard a massive explosion and all the houses started to shake. There was fire everywhere,” local resident Din Mohammad Qassemi told the Associated Press. “At first I thought (the Americans) have hit here with missiles and went in the basement as a shelter. After a while, I went out and saw a plane has crashed over there. Body parts were lying around everywhere.”

Qassemi was watching the news that Iran had shot ballistic missiles at U.S. forces as a response to the killing of Qassem Soleimani at the time of the crash.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau retweeted Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne’s statement regarding the crash that killed dozens of Canadians.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Tehran had originally published a statement which ruled out terrorism and concurred that the crash was due to engine failure. That statement, though, was later taken down because the crash is now under investigation.

The embassy went on to say that a commission was further investigating the matter and that “any statements about the causes of the accident before the decision of the commission are not official.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on his Facebook page that he is “personally involved in supervision over all measures to be taken.”

“I implore you all to refrain from speculating and making uncorroborated theories in relation to the plane crash before any official statements are made,” said Zelensky, noting that planes would be sent to Iran to recover victims’ bodies. Zelensky was on vacation in Oman during the incident, but has since cut the vacation short, returning to Kyiv.

Zelensky also said that the government has suspended Ukrainian flights over the Iran’s airspace until “the reasons of the tragedy are determined.”

When asked whether or not Iran would send the recorders on the flight to the United States, Iranian Civil Aviation Organization head Abed Zadeh said that the investigation would be led by Iran, according to Mehr news agency.

“It has not yet been decided where the [recorders] will go” for data extraction, Zadeh said.

Zadeh continued that the pilots “did not contact the control tower” prior to the crash. “We were not informed of any technical problem from the flight crew.”

In a statement published just after 10:30 on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave his sincere condolences to the victims and those who were on the flight.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to those who have lost family, friends, and loved ones in this tragedy,” the statement read. “Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this crash is thoroughly investigated, and that Canadians’ questions are answered. Today, I assure all Canadians that their safety and security is our top priority. We also join with the other countries who are mourning the loss of citizens.”

The plane was three-and-a-half-years old.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

News
Canada
Related Posts Recommendation
Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops

Bernie and Biden duke it out on health care

Bernie and Biden duke it out on health care

The difference between Biden and Bernie's competing health care visions mirrors the battle between progressives and moderates in the Democratic primary.

BREAKING: Twitter RE-SUSPENDS NY Post writer for tweets about activist journalist Carlos Maza

BREAKING: Twitter RE-SUSPENDS NY Post writer for tweets about activist journalist Carlos Maza

Jonathan Levine was suspended from Twitter for posting a story about journalist Carlos Maza, twice. He was reinstated only to be banned again.

Tim Hortons cancels Roll Up The Rim contest due to coronavirus

Tim Hortons cancels Roll Up The Rim contest due to coronavirus

Canada’s most popular doughnut and coffee chain Tim Hortons will be cancelling its famous and beloved Roll Up The Rim To Win contest

Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russiagate

Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russiagate

Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has sued CNN—a news network he has been vocally critical of—for libel on Friday.

Peter MacKay regrets criticizing Andrew Scheer’s social conservatism

Peter MacKay regrets criticizing Andrew Scheer’s social conservatism

Conservative Party leadership candidate Peter MacKay has regrets about how the public interpreted his comments about Andrew Scheer’s conservative values.

RCMP will not investigate railway derailments, report finds

RCMP will not investigate railway derailments, report finds

The RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police will not investigate recent major accidents at Canadian Pacific and CN Railways.

WATCH: Trump says Warren has ‘a tremendous lack of talent,’ calls her unlikable

WATCH: Trump says Warren has ‘a tremendous lack of talent,’ calls her unlikable

President Donald Trump believes that at the end of the day, it came down to Warren’s “lack of talent,” not her gender, that lost her the race.

Recent Ontario coronavirus case stems from trip to Las Vegas

Recent Ontario coronavirus case stems from trip to Las Vegas

A recent case of coronavirus in Ontario involves a patient who recently returned from Las Vegas according to provincial health officials,

WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl

WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl

New York police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group seen severely beating a 15-year-old girl on a sidewalk in Brooklyn.

Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted

Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted

A bombshell study has been released on Alberta’s Safe Consumption Sites (SCS), which may have far reaching ramifications for future…

BREAKING: Abducted 14-year-old found in Brampton barn, kidnappers still at large

BREAKING: Abducted 14-year-old found in Brampton barn, kidnappers still at large

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders appeared in front of media at a press conference on Friday to provide details regarding the abduction of Shammah Jolayemi, the 14-year-old boy who went missing Thursday.

Manitoba REJECTS handgun ban: ‘Won’t make any difference whatsoever’

Manitoba REJECTS handgun ban: ‘Won’t make any difference whatsoever’

Manitoba officially refuses to ban handguns, joining Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Alberta officials in prioritizing lawful gun owners.

Most Read News

1.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state
2.

Five tips to stay healthy during a coronavirus outbreak

Here are five steps you should take to minimize your chances of contracting a novel virus, if things were to get that bad.

Five tips to stay healthy during a coronavirus outbreak
3.

Coronavirus may have originated at Wuhan lab

The newest deadly strain of the coronavirus may have come from a laboratory near the Wuhan market after all, according to a paper put forth by scientists.

Coronavirus may have originated at Wuhan lab
4.

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa
5.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus
6.

Bernie and Biden duke it out on health care

The difference between Biden and Bernie's competing health care visions mirrors the battle between progressives and moderates in the Democratic primary.

Bernie and Biden duke it out on health care
7.

Canadians finding uncashed cheques from CRA—and no, it’s not a scam

One Canadian discovered some extra money that he didn’t realize he had awaiting him after signing into his CRA account.

Canadians finding uncashed cheques from CRA—and no, it’s not a scam
8.

Think tank hires ‘climate realist’ to combat Greta mania

The Hearltand Institute, a US conservative think tank based out of Illinois, is hoping to combat Greta mania with their own YouTuber Naomi Seiby.

Think tank hires ‘climate realist’ to combat Greta mania