Traveling from Montreal to Toronto could take 45 minutes and cost $80

Earlier in March, Transport Canada posted a consultation request noting that they would like to look into the preliminary feasibility of Hyperloop technology between Montreal and Toronto.

According to Wikipedia, a Hyperloop “is a sealed tube or system of tubes through which a pod may travel free of air resistance or friction conveying people or objects at high speed while being very efficient.”

The technology was first used to describe an open-source design released by a joint team from Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX.

Since then a plethora of new companies have joined the fray, including Canadian start-up TransPod Inc, but no working commercial project currently exists.

The system proposed by the Canadian firm puts forward an average speed of 1000 km/h and all without any carbon emissions. This would make the trip between Toronto and Montreal less than 45 minutes long, similar to, if not shorter than the commute times many experience while working in Toronto and living in the GTA.

The trip currently takes roughly five hours by train, or one hour by plane.

Perhaps most interesting, the technology could be financially feasible.

In July 2017, TransPod released an initial cost study which outlines the viability of building a line between Windsor and Toronto. The study found a potential TransPod tube system would cost half the projected cost of a high-speed rail line along the same route, while operating at more than four times the top speed of high-speed rail.

The organization even claims a typical ticket purchased day of the ride would cost roughly $80. Roughly $35 cheaper than typical train-fare, and more than $200 cheaper than planes.

With so much potential, it is no wonder so many worldwide are keen to see where this technology goes.

What do you think about Hyperloop technology vs traditional public transportation development? Where should the government invest?

