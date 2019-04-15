Trudeau carbon tax could regulate where you live, when you drive: Ontario lawyer tells court

Today, lawyers representing Ontario’s constitutional challenge to the federal carbon tax claimed that the tax has overreaching implications.

According to Colin Perkel of CTV, lawyer Josh Hunter tried to appeal to the judges by claiming that “[The federal government] could regulate where you live. How often you drive your car. It would unbalance the federation.”

Hunter claims that the constitutional challenge is not supposed to question the realities of climate change but instead challenge the authority of the federal government to impose such a measure on the provinces.

In other words, the challenge is about the autonomy of provinces rather than the science behind the tax.

The federal carbon tax went into effect in Ontario and several other provinces on April 1st.

The Ontario government is claiming that the tax is unnecessary considering the province’s plan to curb emissions through their environmental policy.

The court case includes 14 interveners split between both sides, including Saskatchewan and New Brunswick.

