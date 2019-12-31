Opinion

Trudeau celebrates New Year in luxury as middle class struggles

As Trudeau jetted off to Costa Rica for Chistmas, middle class Canadians pay the Liberals’ carbon tax for the privilege of heating their homes.
As Trudeau jetted off to Costa Rica for Chistmas, middle class Canadians pay the Liberals’ carbon tax for the privilege of heating their homes.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
4 mins read

Asked to define “middle class” during a year-end television interview, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau glibly answered that Canadians know what it is; unable to define it himself.

This, after he concocted the Soviet-sounding Ministry of Middle Class Prosperity and tapped Ottawa-Vanier MP Mona Fortier to head it up; herself stumped on local radio about what constituted the middle class in Canada, or what her duties entailed.

So how about attempting to determine “middle class” by what it is not? And just for fun, let’s use some Liberal behaviours from the past to assist–consider them a window into future expectations for this government.

For starters, middle class Canadians are not seconding government jets for a Costa Rican Christmas like Trudeau has done.

According to the PM’s New Year’s Eve itinerary, he will ring in 2020 at this tropical locale while middle class Canadians suffer through another winter, and now pay the Liberals’ carbon tax for the privilege of heating their homes.

If this weren’t galling enough, former Environment Minister Catherine McKenna continues her incessant Tweet parade about “transitioning to a net zero carbon economy” while her boss burns aviation fuel like Leonardo DiCaprio.

Of course, Leonardo pays for his jet travel and luxury yacht trips while Trudeau bills the taxpayer because nothing says middle class Canadian like paying for a trust fund millionaire’s exotic vacations.

And speaking of sunny holidays for the rich and famous, who could forget Trudeau’s visit to Aga Khan’s private Bahamian Island in Christmas of 2016?

Then-ethics commissioner Mary Dawson determined that the trip broke conflict of interest law–Trudeau’s first of three such transgressions–but by now, most middle class Canadians understand that the rules only apply to them, not the privileged like Trudeau.

Given this do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do track record, expect more hypocrisy, more elitism and more condescension from the Liberals’ minority regime in 2020, as their government boldly takes risks that middle class Canadians and those struggling to join them, will ultimately endure.

But before getting into the risks that a string of deficit budgets or new environmental legislation creates, the government’s stance on Islamic State “foreign travellers” is very instructive.

Dozens of these ISIS perps–60 by government estimate–have returned to Canada and are simply allowed to live freely among the general population.

Some even gave media interviews bragging about their terrorist activity overseas, while ex-Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale made excuses about why it’s so difficult to prosecute them.

No biggie, right?

Rank-and-file Canadians would simply take the risk on behalf of this feckless and impotent policy of “de-radicalization” and “reintegration”: on the buses, the subways and in the public square, while guys like Trudeau enjoy drivers and round-the-clock security.

While British troops were hunting their homegrown ISIS perps on the battlefield, federal Liberals were planning therapy sessions for our “foreign travellers”.

And as Trudeau admitted during an Edmonton town hall in February 2018, the RCMP would monitor these enemies of the state 24/7, at great expense of manpower and resources.

So the Liberal idea of creating a benevolent and caring society on the backs of middle class Canadians continues apace and comes in a variety of  flavours too, like the federal carbon tax which ramps up to $30-per-ton in April 2020 for jurisdictions without their own schemes.

Don’t forget that Liberals gave carbon tax exemptions to ‘energy intensive-trade exposed’ industries and placed the burden on–you guessed it–middle class Canadians.

See how easy middle class Canada is to define, once the Liberals’ rose-coloured glasses are removed.

So what if the price of gasoline becomes too expensive for some to fill up their vehicles, or if people lose their jobs, as some 175,000 resource sector workers in Alberta have since Trudeau took power in 2015.

According to McKenna, people can simply be “retrained” for new jobs in the “green economy”, and car owners, well maybe they should switch to using public transit or riding bicycles.

For someone privileged enough to do graduate studies at London School of Economics and a law degree at McGill, one gets the impression that the idea of “risk” for McKenna is somewhat different than how middle class Canadians view it.

Same goes for our trust fund PM, or his millionaire Finance Minister Bill Morneau who justifies adding another $100 billion in federal debt over the next four years because interest rates are cheap and our debt-to-GDP ratio is manageable.

As Morneau borrows Canada’s way into his idea of “prosperity”, keep in mind that he and his cohorts will be collecting gold-plated government pensions when our children are picking up the tab for their reckless spending.

So sit tight middle class Canadians. Liberals have big plans for 2020 and much of it involves spending your money to tell you how to live your lives.

Opinion
Bill Morneau
Justin Trudeau
Liberal Party Of Canada
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature