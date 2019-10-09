Trudeau continues to get savaged by international press

Ever since the story broke about Trudeau wearing blackface on three separate occasions the Liberal Leader has faced scathing headlines as well as ridicule from the foreign media.

The negative (many calling it embarrassing) international coverage of Trudeau continued after the official English leaders’ debate.

The biggest newspapers in the world such as The New York Times, The Guardian and The Washington Post all ran stories after the debate of Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calling Trudeau a “fraud”, echoing a Maclean’s front-page story that called Trudeau “The Impostor” earlier this year when the SNC Lavalin scandal was raging on.

Trudeau was confronted by a Rebel Media journalist–who was only allowed to cover the debate once a federal court judge ordered the Trudeau-government created Leaders’ Debate Commission to give him accreditation–after the debate on whether he had apologized to African and Middle Eastern leaders for his use of blackface. That video circulated around the world via social media as Trudeau completely ignored answering the question in his response.

On Tuesday, a video of Trudeau apologizing to two young black girls on a scripted show garnered more unflattering headlines like “Justin Trudeau Apologizes for Blackface to Black Twin Girls” from TMZ and “Justin Trudeau asked by children why he painted his face brown” from U.K.’s Metro.

All of this intrigue into Trudeau wearing blackface has also resulted in the international media taking a more critical look at Trudeau’s record in government.

“Canada doesn’t care about indigenous children” was an opinion headline published by The Washington Post today, the latest in a giant spate of bad press.

But the deluge of bad press internationally for Trudeau in the last three weeks over his blackface scandal is just the latest flood from the major world news outlets on Canada’s leader.

Negative headlines from in the past few years in the aforementioned major newspapers include: “Justin Trudeau Regrets ‘Peoplekind’: ‘ I Made a Dumb Joke’; “Justin Trudeau’s Political Crisis Widens as Top Aide and Friend Resigns”; Trudeau Denies Groping Reporter but Says Accuser Might Have Felt Uncomfortable”; “Trudeau and Liberal Party Expel 2 Ex-Ministers at Center of Storm”; “Trudeau’s Ex-Adviser and Close Friend Denies Pressuring Canada’s Justice Minister in Criminal Case”; “How Justin Trudeau Was Ensnared by Scandal: A Corruption Case and ‘Veiled Threats'”; “New Video Surfaces Showing Trudeau in Blackface, Compounding Scandal”; “Justin Trudeau, the Instagram Prime Minister, Struggles to Resonate With Young Voters”; “The Downfall of Canada’s Dreamy Boyfriend”; “Trudeau Violated Ethics Law in SNC-Lavalin Case, Watchdog Finds”; “Justin Trudeau’s Two-Faced Climate Game”; “Justin Trudeau Criticized for Praising Fidel Castro as ‘Remarkable Leader'”; “Ethics Inquiry Opened Over Justin Trudeau’s Actions in Bribery Case”: “Justin Trudeau: the rise and fall of a political brand”; “Justin Trudeau — not so much racist as slight and ineffectual”.

Perhaps even worse for image-conscious Canadians were the seemingly endless punchlines from late-night comedians like Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Hasan Minhaj.

As much as Trudeau’s celebrity raised Canada’s profile when he first got into office, the gaffes and scandals he’s been involved in since have made himself and the country a laughing stock all around the globe.