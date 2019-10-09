Canadian News

Trudeau continues to get savaged by international press

Ever since the story broke about Trudeau wearing blackface on three separate occasions the Liberal Leader has faced scathing headlines as well as ridicule from the foreign media.
Ever since the story broke about Trudeau wearing blackface on three separate occasions the Liberal Leader has faced scathing headlines as well as ridicule from the foreign media.
Graeme Gordon Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Ever since the story broke about Trudeau wearing blackface on three separate occasions the Liberal Leader has faced scathing headlines as well as ridicule from the foreign media.

The negative (many calling it embarrassing) international coverage of Trudeau continued after the official English leaders’ debate.

The biggest newspapers in the world such as The New York Times, The Guardian and The Washington Post all ran stories after the debate of Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calling Trudeau a “fraud”, echoing a Maclean’s front-page story that called Trudeau “The Impostor” earlier this year when the SNC Lavalin scandal was raging on.

Trudeau was confronted by a Rebel Media journalist–who was only allowed to cover the debate once a federal court judge ordered the Trudeau-government created Leaders’ Debate Commission to give him accreditation–after the debate on whether he had apologized to African and Middle Eastern leaders for his use of blackface. That video circulated around the world via social media as Trudeau completely ignored answering the question in his response.

On Tuesday, a video of Trudeau apologizing to two young black girls on a scripted show garnered more unflattering headlines like “Justin Trudeau Apologizes for Blackface to Black Twin Girls” from TMZ and “Justin Trudeau asked by children why he painted his face brown” from U.K.’s Metro.

All of this intrigue into Trudeau wearing blackface has also resulted in the international media taking a more critical look at Trudeau’s record in government.

“Canada doesn’t care about indigenous children” was an opinion headline published by The Washington Post today, the latest in a giant spate of bad press.

But the deluge of bad press internationally for Trudeau in the last three weeks over his blackface scandal is just the latest flood from the major world news outlets on Canada’s leader.

Negative headlines from in the past few years in the aforementioned major newspapers include: “Justin Trudeau Regrets ‘Peoplekind’: ‘ I Made a Dumb Joke’; “Justin Trudeau’s Political Crisis Widens as Top Aide and Friend Resigns”; Trudeau Denies Groping Reporter but Says Accuser Might Have Felt Uncomfortable”; “Trudeau and Liberal Party Expel 2 Ex-Ministers at Center of Storm”; “Trudeau’s Ex-Adviser and Close Friend Denies Pressuring Canada’s Justice Minister in Criminal Case”; “How Justin Trudeau Was Ensnared by Scandal: A Corruption Case and ‘Veiled Threats'”; “New Video Surfaces Showing Trudeau in Blackface, Compounding Scandal”; “Justin Trudeau, the Instagram Prime Minister, Struggles to Resonate With Young Voters”; “The Downfall of Canada’s Dreamy Boyfriend”; “Trudeau Violated Ethics Law in SNC-Lavalin Case, Watchdog Finds”; “Justin Trudeau’s Two-Faced Climate Game”; “Justin Trudeau Criticized for Praising Fidel Castro as ‘Remarkable Leader'”; “Ethics Inquiry Opened Over Justin Trudeau’s Actions in Bribery Case”: “Justin Trudeau: the rise and fall of a political brand”; “Justin Trudeau — not so much racist as slight and ineffectual”.

Perhaps even worse for image-conscious Canadians were the seemingly endless punchlines from late-night comedians like Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Hasan Minhaj.

As much as Trudeau’s celebrity raised Canada’s profile when he first got into office, the gaffes and scandals he’s been involved in since have made himself and the country a laughing stock all around the globe.

Canadian News
News
Opinion
Uncategorized
Election 2019
Justin Trudeau
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
5.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected