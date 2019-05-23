Trudeau government awards private jet company $5M in subsidies

The federal government has recently announced a $5 million “repayable contribution” to the Ontario private jet company Flying Colours Corp.

The company which specializes in aircraft customization, repairs and conversions was awarded the sum as part of the “Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario” (FedDev Ontario) .

Proud to support @FlyingColoursCo as it expands operations, creates 60 new jobs in #Peterborough and takes #innovation to new heights! pic.twitter.com/0dDqcDNdyV — FedDev Ontario (@FedDevOntario) May 23, 2019

“With FedDev Ontario’s investment, Flying Colours Corp. will automate and improve its production processes to meet growing demand in the large-cabin and long-range aircraft market, as well as expand business services to the executive helicopter industry,” claimed a press release.

The money is expected to be used for the creation of a 90,000 square foot hangar bay to expand the company’s operations.

The move comes at a time when the federal government has implemented a carbon tax throughout the province charging ordinary Canadians for their emissions. However, aircraft services by companies like Flying Colours Corp. are known to emit exponentially larger amounts of carbon, both during their production and operation.

The stage is all set for a big announcement today from the hangar at @FlyingColoursCo. Stay tuned for more details. #ptbo #ptbokawartha #ptbocanada pic.twitter.com/rXeunFMGoX — Maryam Monsef (@MaryamMonsef) May 23, 2019

The project will allegedly create 60 new jobs once implemented. Currently the hangar bay is under construction.