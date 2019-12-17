Trudeau government does not care about racism or progressive politics

Over the last four years, we’ve seen the Trudeau government continuously weaponize critical topics for political gain. These include racism, inequality, same-sex rights, indigenous relations, and climate change.

At the same time, we have begun to see a simple but worrying pattern. While the Liberals never hesitate to demonize those around them, they continuously fall short of expectations.

Reconciliation with indigenous peoples? In theory, sure. But the government will still take children to court because $40,000 in compensation for a lifetime of abuse is, perhaps, “asking for more than we are able to give right now.”

It seems to the Trudeau government that it’s not just veterans who ask for too much, but also the children of Indigenous families who have had their rights violated.

Of course, that is just the beginning.

Team Trudeau, while actively campaigning on the importance of ending gender inequality by bringing strong women into politics, attacked and removed Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott for calling out the government’s breaking of ethics laws with the damning SNC-Lavalin scandal.

I suppose a lack of ethics to the benefit of powerful corporations is only problematic when others do it.

Sadly, once again, this is still only the beginning.

Even when it comes to racist actions, the Liberals judge themselves, and most importantly Trudeau by a different standard.

If someone performs a racist action in the past, they need to resign… unless that person’s name is Justin Trudeau, and they wore blackface more times than they can count. Then an apology is fine, and the decades of racist action no longer matter.

Worryingly, It seems this disastrous problem has now moved past just the party’s direct tendrils and made its way through the nation’s democracy, due to the top-down management of the Liberal government.

For example, as a public servant, if you dare question it, well, then you’ll be reprimanded and put into a position where you could lose your job if you don’t play by their continuously top-down rules. This isn’t a theory; its what happened in Canada, under Trudeau.

According to HuffPost, the Liberal government’s bureaucracy actively went after Manjot Bains, a senior program adviser in Community Support, Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives in Canadian Heritage for daring critique the PMs racist decision to put on blackface “when he was a high school student when he worked for a whitewater rafting company, and when he was a teacher at a Vancouver private school gala.”

The federal government seems dedicated to pretending rather than actually solving problems, and when caught, its everyone’s fault but theirs.

This hypocritical thinking extends even to the two largest parts of their platform, the middle class and climate change.

While Trudeau maintains the Conservative party’s environmental goals and likely fails to achieve them, he also takes vacations on private islands, uses two planes during campaigns, and allows the largest polluters to have exemptions from the Carbon tax.

In effect he expects working-class Canadians to just adapt, once again creating a system, where the elite continues to enjoy their luxuries while those without, are forced to make hard cuts for the long-term well being of the nation.

This certainly doesn’t sound like the actions taken by a government that believes the UN report which states there are only 12 years to limit climate change catastrophe. Instead, it seems like the actions taken by a government with lukewarm beliefs, aiming to win votes at all costs.

Canada can’t afford that hypocrisy. Our economy can’t afford it. Our people can’t afford it. And most certainly our climate can’t afford it.

It’s time Canadians woke up and understood that the Trudeau government does not care about progressive politics. They just want your votes.