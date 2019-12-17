Opinion

Trudeau government does not care about racism or progressive politics

Over the last four years, we’ve seen the Trudeau government continuously weaponize extremely important topics such as racism, inequality, indigenous relations, and climate change for personal political gain.
Over the last four years, we’ve seen the Trudeau government continuously weaponize extremely important topics such as racism, inequality, indigenous relations, and climate change for personal political gain.
Ali Taghva Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Over the last four years, we’ve seen the Trudeau government continuously weaponize critical topics for political gain. These include racism, inequality, same-sex rights, indigenous relations, and climate change.

At the same time, we have begun to see a simple but worrying pattern. While the Liberals never hesitate to demonize those around them, they continuously fall short of expectations.

Reconciliation with indigenous peoples? In theory, sure. But the government will still take children to court because $40,000 in compensation for a lifetime of abuse is, perhaps, “asking for more than we are able to give right now.”

It seems to the Trudeau government that it’s not just veterans who ask for too much, but also the children of Indigenous families who have had their rights violated.

Of course, that is just the beginning.

Team Trudeau, while actively campaigning on the importance of ending gender inequality by bringing strong women into politics, attacked and removed Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott for calling out the government’s breaking of ethics laws with the damning SNC-Lavalin scandal.

I suppose a lack of ethics to the benefit of powerful corporations is only problematic when others do it.

Sadly, once again, this is still only the beginning.

Even when it comes to racist actions, the Liberals judge themselves, and most importantly Trudeau by a different standard.

If someone performs a racist action in the past, they need to resign… unless that person’s name is Justin Trudeau, and they wore blackface more times than they can count. Then an apology is fine, and the decades of racist action no longer matter.

Worryingly, It seems this disastrous problem has now moved past just the party’s direct tendrils and made its way through the nation’s democracy, due to the top-down management of the Liberal government.

For example, as a public servant, if you dare question it, well, then you’ll be reprimanded and put into a position where you could lose your job if you don’t play by their continuously top-down rules. This isn’t a theory; its what happened in Canada, under Trudeau.

According to HuffPost, the Liberal government’s bureaucracy actively went after Manjot Bains, a senior program adviser in Community Support, Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives in Canadian Heritage for daring critique the PMs racist decision to put on blackface “when he was a high school student when he worked for a whitewater rafting company, and when he was a teacher at a Vancouver private school gala.”

The federal government seems dedicated to pretending rather than actually solving problems, and when caught, its everyone’s fault but theirs.

This hypocritical thinking extends even to the two largest parts of their platform, the middle class and climate change.

While Trudeau maintains the Conservative party’s environmental goals and likely fails to achieve them, he also takes vacations on private islands, uses two planes during campaigns, and allows the largest polluters to have exemptions from the Carbon tax.

In effect he expects working-class Canadians to just adapt, once again creating a system, where the elite continues to enjoy their luxuries while those without, are forced to make hard cuts for the long-term well being of the nation.

This certainly doesn’t sound like the actions taken by a government that believes the UN report which states there are only 12 years to limit climate change catastrophe. Instead, it seems like the actions taken by a government with lukewarm beliefs, aiming to win votes at all costs.

Canada can’t afford that hypocrisy. Our economy can’t afford it. Our people can’t afford it. And most certainly our climate can’t afford it.

It’s time Canadians woke up and understood that the Trudeau government does not care about progressive politics. They just want your votes.

Opinion
Politics And Policy
Justin Trudeau
Liberal Party Of Canada
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature