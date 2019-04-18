Trudeau government extends deadline for Trans Mountain decision to June 18

The Trudeau government has announced one day after the election of Jason Kenney, that it’s delaying its decision on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project until June 18th.

According to the federal government, they are doing this to provide more time to complete consultations with Indigenous groups.

“To meet this obligation, to respond to what we have heard from Indigenous groups, and with advice from Federal Representative Justice Iacobucci, the Governor in Council (GiC) has extended the timeline so that a decision on TMX can be made by June 18, 2019,” says Minister Amarjeet Sohi in a statement.

Interestingly, during the Alberta election, Rachel Notley stated she believed the Trudeau government would approve it by the end of May.

This was expected as the National energy Board endorsed the project on February 22nd, starting a 90-day timeline for the Trudeau government to approve or reject.

What do you think about the announcement? Join the conversation by commenting below!