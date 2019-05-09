Trudeau government looked at ‘possible options’ for bringing back ISIS members

The Liberal government actually looked at ways to bring back ISIS members with Canadian citizenships.

According to a recently published Global News article which revealed information from a secret document, the government actively explored “a number of possible options” to bring back multiple individuals currently trapped in Syria and Iraq after the collapse of ISIS.

Interestingly, the report found that the government found all options to be in some way dangerous.

“None of the options are ideal and all present different challenges and risks,” said the three-page briefing prepared last year and released under a Global News Access to Information request.

The released information is also interesting as there are already dozens of ex-ISIS fighters in Canada, while the RCMP has also recently looking moving Canadian ISIS members in Syria through Turkey, and then potentially back to Canada.

