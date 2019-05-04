Trudeau government plans on giving out free tampons to federally regulated workplaces

According to Labour Minister Patty Hajdu, the federal government is working on providing free menstrual products at federally regulated workplaces.

According to a notice of intent, the plan will undergo a 60-day review period.

“Most regulations under Part II of the Code require employers to provide supplies such as toilet paper, soap, warm water, and a means to dry hands. No requirements are currently in place to require employers to provide menstrual products,” claims the notice.

Workplaces affected by the new service would include:

public sector

transportation

banks

telecommunications

broadcasters

Crown corporations

national defence

RCMP

“This is ultimately about equity and dignity and it is time to stop stigmatizing women for something that happens to their body every month, more or less, whether they like it or not,” said Hajdu about the initiative.