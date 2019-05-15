Trudeau government to release “approved” list of newspapers and websites

The Trudeau government is set to release what they call an “A-list of newspapers and websites deemed reliable under a multi-million dollar subsidy program.” This list will be determined by federal agencies according Blacklock’s Reporter.

Senator Raynell Andreychuk of Saskatchewn pointed out that “Selection committees appointed by the government [means] we’re intruding on the freedom of the press.”

This is a concerning development. If the federal government begins to declare which newspapers and websites are considered “reliable” then how could any normal Canadian trust such a list?

From Katie Telford, Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Trudeau, suggesting that she could score Jody Wilson-Raybould positive “op eds” and positive coverage in newspapers if she complied with the PMO’s wishes on SNC-Lavalin, to Ralph Goodale, the Public Safety Minister, wishing to monitor and censor your social media, it is clear that Trudeau government cannot be trusted with our media.

The feds previously announced they would be bailing out the media to the tune of 600 million dollars.

This led to Albertan MP Tom Kmiec asking the Finance Committee if an organization such as The Post Millennial would be eligible for the bailout.

Yesterday, in front of the Finance Committee, MP @tomkmiec asked if The Post Millennial would be eligible for the government media bailout. Great question.



The folks at @FinanceCanada are paying attention.

What a great question. Canadians should pay very close attention to the answer.