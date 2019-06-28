Trudeau government hands out $223M to fight climate change in the Americas and the Caribbean

Earlier today, Minister of the Environment Catherine McKenna announced a $223.5 million fund to be given to countries in the Americas and the Caribbean so that they can adapt to the effects of climate change.

The announcement was made by McKenna at the Ministerial on Climate Action in Brussels, Belgium.

“Minister McKenna, on behalf of the Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Maryam Monsef, announced that Canada will contribute $223.5 million to the Canadian Climate Fund for the Private Sector in the Americas (C2F) project,” claims an official news release on the funding.

The money is expected to go towards ” private-sector investments for renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and forestry to help the most vulnerable in the region, especially women and girls, adapt to climate change.”

This investment is not the first time that Canada has provided money for the C2F project. In 2012, the Canadian government at the time also provided a $250 million investment to help fight climate change in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We are committed to fighting climate change and investing in clean growth at home while supporting ambitious action to reduce pollution and build climate-resilient economies abroad,” said McKenna.