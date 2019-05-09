Trudeau to mingle with celebrities at Toronto tech conference

The Prime Minister of Canada will be speaking at the Toronto tech-conference COLLISION, alongside celebrities like Akon and Seth Rogen.

Collision, the fastest growing conference in North America, is coming to Toronto. See you in 2019.

The conference which is self-described as “North America’s fastest-growing tech conference” is a four day event from May 20th to May 23rd. The event attracts a number of high profile speakers and entrepreneurs.

Trudeau, who is expected to speak on Monday, May 20th will be the highlight of the 25 minute event titled “In conversation with Justin Trudeau”.

On the same day Canadian-American actor Seth Rogen will also be speaking several hours later about his recreational cannabis brand “Houseplant”.

Toronto Mayor John Tory will also appear to welcome attendees of the summit to the city.

Regular tickets to the summit begin at $785 CAD including taxes, while an executive ticket costs $2,932 CAD.