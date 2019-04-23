Trudeau travels across the country to go surfing in Tofino

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was spotted on vacation in Tofino, British Columbia with his family.

This is not the first time that Trudeau has traveled to the town on Vancouver Island. Tofino seems to be a favorite vacation spot for the Trudeau family, having visited it before in 2016 and 2017.

This is the latest vacation for the PM since traveling to Florida while the House of Commons was adjourned a little over two weeks ago.

Trudeu’s private jet was seen on the North Captiva, Florida tarmac shortly after the PM threatened Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer with a libel lawsuit for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Trudeau’s vacation-going has received increased public scrutiny since he accepted a vacation to the Aga Khan’s private island.

The family trip, which was expected to have emitted more carbon than an average Canadian does in a year, is once again being investigated by the Lobbying Commissioner.