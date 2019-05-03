Trudeau’s approval rating lower than Harper’s after 3.5 years: Liberals look to cast their votes elsewhere

According to a recent poll by Angus Reid, Justin Trudeau’s approval rating is 6 per cent lower than former Prime Minister Stephen Harper 3.5 years after being elected.

The poll also indicates that left-of-centre voters are steadily turning away from the Liberal party as their preferred choice for the 2019 election.

Justin Trudeau is less popular than Stephen Harper

According to the poll Justin Trudeau’s approval is currently sitting at 28 per cent. In comparison to former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Trudeau is trailing 6 percentage points behind. 3.5 years after being elected in 2006, Harper’s popularity was at a low of 34 per cent.

When taking into account all three former prime minister’s including Stephen Harper, Jean Chretien, and Brian Mulroney, Justin Trudeau is the least popular of the bunch after 3.5 years in office.

Disaffected Liberals look elsewhere

Disaffected Liberals are turning to the Green Party and the NDP as an alternative to Trudeau.

The opinion poll’s results found that 44 per cent of those who voted for the Liberals in 2015 now disapprove of Justin Trudeau, while 51 per cent of them plan on voting for another party or are undecided on who they will support.

Currently, 25 per cent of people polled indicate an intention to vote for the Liberals in October, while the Conservative Party sits at a comfortable 38 per cent. As for the NDP, they sit in third place behind the Liberals 18 per cent.

Of those parties that are set to benefit from disaffected Liberal voters, the Green Party is set to have the best outcome. In the last month the Green Party has surged by three points, and is currently sitting at 11 per cent of the vote.

Popular approval by party leader

When it comes to individual party leaders, Justin Trudeau currently has the largest disapproval rating, while Elizabeth May has the most popular approval.

According to the numbers 28 per cent of people approve of Justin Trudeau, while an overwhelming 67 per cent disapprove of the sitting PM.

Leader of the opposition Andrew Scheer has an approval rating of 40 per cent, while also bearing a popular disapproval of 46 per cent.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is also viewed more unfavorably than favorably with an approval of 34 per cent, and a disapproval of 45 per cent.

Only Green Party leader Elizabeth May is more approved of than disapproved of, with a 45 per cent approval and a 34 per cent disapproval.