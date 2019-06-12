Opinion

Trudeau’s media bailout will accomplish nothing other than wasting your money

The $600 million media bailout is doomed to fail.
The $600 million media bailout is doomed to fail.
Ali Taghva Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Earlier this week, the eight representatives tasked with guiding the Trudeau government in deciding who receives funds from the $600 million media bailout were locked in by their respective organizations.

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) notably announced the nomination of its candidate after Canadian Heritage agreed to waive the requirement that panel members sign confidentiality agreements.

This means that the process to decide who received government injections was almost kept private.

While the potential opening of the panel discussions are essential, they, in reality, do little to help save us from the immensely flawed bailout put forward by the Trudeau government from creating an anemic press mistrusted by the public, and continuously hungry for government handouts.

Forgoing the immense problems of bias raised by having Unifor, a decidedly anti-Conservative union on the panel, the bailout will fail because nothing has killed the media more than itself.

Over the last twenty years, the media has attempted to play in the digital space without the tools to compete. If we take it back just forty years, it would be like opening a newspaper or magazine, without investing in the proper paper or distribution or advertising team to ensure success.

For years, local papers functioned as mini-monopolies ignoring very real trends, and for the most part, they continued to abuse their position.

When the world moved to digital, it seemed like many were unwilling to accept that monopolies on content that was readily available everywhere would fail to attract viewers. Interestingly, many did so while staring directly at the data pointing towards the oncoming shift.

The Trudeau government worryingly appears not just to aim to prop up these businesses which have spectacularly failed to adapt, but it actually has put people who were a part of the failing industry in charge of guiding the decision making.

That’s like putting the kid in charge of guarding the cookie jar.

What do you think will occur when business managers who have been unable to produce proper enterprises to receive more aid?

Likely more of the same. That being more Canadians choosing to consume content produced elsewhere like The New York Times, or without subsidies such as us at The Post Millennial.

At the end of the day, we produce content that people want to read without government intervention in a country where there is nearly no other option or else we face complete extinction. Just look at the CBC to see what happens when an organization is given large amounts of money without an actual connection to content they produce, a mechanism to distribute it, or an understanding of their base.

You end up with a behemoth that, with government aid and advertising, still cannot produce content which Canadians actually view.

The weird thing about all of this is that the government is the group I blame second for bringing us to this nightmare scenario.

I fundamentally blame the owners of the media establishment which appears to have thrown in the towel.

Instead of changing or innovating to meet real-world circumstances, the media (which many consider one of the most powerful lobbying tools in the country) appears to have set its sights on taking other peoples money.

And with that, the media potentially lost the trust of every independent reader in the country.

With so much at risk, it astounds me that the Prime Minister, alongside virtually every other party, and the media establishment, are excitedly jumping towards the end of their own credibility.

What do you think about the media bailout? Should the government be giving money to desperate media organizations?

Join the conversation by commenting below!

Opinion
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature