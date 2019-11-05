Trump ‘Deplorables’ behind Sean Spicer’s Dancing With The Stars staying power

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s staying power on Dancing With The Stars is really bothering the media and the program’s judges, and after President Donald Trump tweeted support for his old employee during Monday night’s episode, the social media floodgates burst with triggered viewers.

About an hour into the two-hour broadcast Trump boosted Spicer’s spicy tweet-ask for supporters to vote strategically and up to 30 times, right before and during the reality program that features celebrities making earnest attempts at ballroom dancing.

Vote for Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars. He is a great and very loyal guy who is working very hard! #MAGA https://t.co/JGvKANCRqZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

According to the rules, dancing pairs who wind up on the bottom of judges’ scorecards can live to dance another day with the help of live voting by home viewers.

Even Trump’s son Don Jr. got into the Twitter action in support of his dad’s former director of communications who resigned from his White House role in July of 2017, barely seven months on the job, but a relatively good run compared to some of Trump’s other former aides.

The support from the POTUS inevitably resulted in the usual triggered suspects, who under the influence of #TrumpDerangementSyndrome cannot separate having some fun via a modern-day incarnation of “Dance Fever”, with politics and reality in general.

Yo, we’re voting for the BEST dancer. If it were a popularity contest Hillary would have won. — Chef54 (@Chef54) November 5, 2019

Other Twitter users were taking great glee in the chagrin of DWTS personalities.

Washington Post, which has joined entertainment rags like US Magazine and People in chronicling and critiquing Spicer’s dance floor technique and aplomb, described DWTS panel reaction as “genuinely frustrated” by Spicy’s “less than stellar” ability.

To wit, DWTS judge Len Goodman on Spicer’s time on the program and in the wake of the contestant’s Monday night first-round jazz dance stylings to Styx’ “Come Sail Away”:

“We keep throwing you out the boat and the viewers keep throwing a life preserver.”

Spicer’s execution of the cha-cha in the “dance off” was also, less than stellar.

But don’t take it from the DWTS judges, or even The Post Millennial; the storied Gray Lady, or as POTUS refers to them, “the failing, fake news New York Times“, went a step further than WaPo and dispatched their chief dance critic Gia Kourlas to batter Spicy.

Noting it takes at least ten years to create a “real dancer”, Kourlas goes on to describe Spicer’s dance muse with the seriousness of critiquing Mikhail Baryshnikov.

“Mr. Spicer isn’t trained, of course, but he has revealed much about his soul’s weather through his dancing. He hides behind an egregious smile, parting his teeth to make it look as though he’s been caught mid-laugh,” writes Kourlas.

“That smile seems meant to distract from his plan of attack: never actually performing a dance, but conquering it.”

Yes. We all understand that Sean Spicer cannot dance, which Kourlis makes clear in the title of her NYT piece.

And how do we know this? Because he is a contestant on a fish-out-of-water reality show that takes non-dancers and tries to polish them up a bit for fun, like a low-rent, made-for-TV Pygmalion.

So lighten up, everbody. And vote for Spicy! DWTS semi-finals begin next Monday night on CTV and ABC networks.