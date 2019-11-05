Culture

Trump ‘Deplorables’ behind Sean Spicer’s Dancing With The Stars staying power

Sean Spicer may not be a good dancer, but seeing him upset the Dancing With The Stars judges with his two left feet is still highly entertaining.
Sean Spicer may not be a good dancer, but seeing him upset the Dancing With The Stars judges with his two left feet is still highly entertaining.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s staying power on Dancing With The Stars is really bothering the media and the program’s judges, and after President Donald Trump tweeted support for his old employee during Monday night’s episode, the social media floodgates burst with triggered viewers.

About an hour into the two-hour broadcast Trump boosted Spicer’s spicy tweet-ask for supporters to vote strategically and up to 30 times, right before and during the reality program that features celebrities making earnest attempts at ballroom dancing.

According to the rules, dancing pairs who wind up on the bottom of judges’ scorecards can live to dance another day with the help of live voting by home viewers.

Even Trump’s son Don Jr. got into the Twitter action in support of his dad’s former director of communications who resigned from his White House role in July of 2017, barely seven months on the job, but a relatively good run compared to some of Trump’s other former aides.

The support from the POTUS inevitably resulted in the usual triggered suspects, who under the influence of #TrumpDerangementSyndrome cannot separate having some fun via a modern-day incarnation of “Dance Fever”, with politics and reality in general.

Other Twitter users were taking great glee in the chagrin of DWTS personalities.

Washington Post, which has joined entertainment rags like US Magazine and People in chronicling and critiquing Spicer’s dance floor technique and aplomb, described DWTS panel reaction as “genuinely frustrated” by Spicy’s “less than stellar” ability.

To wit, DWTS judge Len Goodman on Spicer’s time on the program and in the wake of the contestant’s Monday night first-round jazz dance stylings to Styx’ “Come Sail Away”:

“We keep throwing you out the boat and the viewers keep throwing a life preserver.”

Spicer’s execution of the cha-cha in the “dance off” was also, less than stellar.

But don’t take it from the DWTS judges, or even The Post Millennial; the storied Gray Lady, or as POTUS refers to them, “the failing, fake news New York Times“, went a step further than WaPo and dispatched their chief dance critic Gia Kourlas to batter Spicy.

Noting it takes at least ten years to create a “real dancer”, Kourlas goes on to describe Spicer’s dance muse with the seriousness of critiquing  Mikhail Baryshnikov.

“Mr. Spicer isn’t trained, of course, but he has revealed much about his soul’s weather through his dancing. He hides behind an egregious smile, parting his teeth to make it look as though he’s been caught mid-laugh,” writes Kourlas.

“That smile seems meant to distract from his plan of attack: never actually performing a dance, but conquering it.”

Yes. We all understand that Sean Spicer cannot dance, which Kourlis makes clear in the title of her NYT piece.

And how do we know this? Because he is a contestant on a fish-out-of-water reality show that takes non-dancers and tries to polish them up a bit for fun, like a low-rent, made-for-TV Pygmalion.

So lighten up, everbody. And vote for Spicy! DWTS semi-finals begin next Monday night on CTV and ABC networks.

Culture
Entertainment
Donald Trump
Sean Spicer
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations