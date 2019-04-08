Trump places Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on terrorist list

United States President Donald Trump announced Monday that his country will formally designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

The use of terrorism is central to the Iranian regime’s foreign policy. The designation of IRGC, incl. Qods Force, will help starve the regime of the means to execute this destructive policy. Maximum pressure will be unrelenting until Iran’s regime abandons its deadly ambitions. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) April 8, 2019

The announcement officially made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo followed leaks that surfaced earlier last week, noting that this move was highly likely.

“This unprecedented step, led by the Department of State, recognizes the reality that Iran is not only a State Sponsor of Terrorism, but that the IRGC actively participates in, finances, and promotes terrorism as a tool of statecraft,” President Donald Trump said.

“This designation will be the first time that the United States has ever named a part of another government as a FTO.”

You can read the President’s full statement by clicking here.

Iran warned this weekend that if the US went ahead with the designation, Tehran would retaliate by designating the US military as a terrorist organization in return.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.