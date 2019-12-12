Trump tells Greta Thunberg to work on ‘anger management’ and ‘chill’

American President Donald Trump mocked 16-year-old Greta Thunberg on Twitter Thursday after she was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

“So ridiculous,” Trump tweeted. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Trump, was previously Time’s Person of the Year in 2016 and a finalist for the 2019 nomination.

In response, Thunberg updated her Twitter bio, noting that she was working on her anger management problems and watching a movie with a friend.

Trump’s son also commented on the selection of Thunberg, arguing that individuals like the Hong Kong protestors deserved the honour far more.

“Time leaves out the Hong Kong Protesters fighting for their lives and freedoms to push a teen being used as a marketing gimmick,” he wrote. “How dare you?”