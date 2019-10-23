TURKEY VEGANS: Activists charged by police for coop sit-in

Four Albertan activists who joined a sit-in protest at a turkey farm were charged by the RCMP for trespassing on a southern Alberta property.

Dozens of protester swarmed a farm near Fort Macleod at the beginning og Sept., with some activists standing outside a turkey coop, while others locked themselves inside.

This is such a violation! Absolutely critical that ⁦@YourAlberta and the ⁦@Alberta_UCP⁩ stand up for Alberta Farmers, Property Owners, Law and Order. “Animal activists occupy Hutterite turkey farm near Fort MacLeod” https://t.co/fil8MBUgNS — Egan Brockhoff (@EganBrockhoff) September 4, 2019

When police arrived the protesters agreed to peacefully leave the private property after their demands were met: media be allowed to film the facility, five turkeys be given to a sanctuary and no criminal charges be laid.

“We want farmers and the food inspection agency to start doing investigations, to start exposing the reality of what’s going on in Canadian farms,” one protestor said to CTV News.

Farm owner Mark Tschetter told CTV, “These turkeys have fresh water… They can walk outside for fresh air, and they have fresh feed every day.”

Calgarian Claire Buchanan, 28, Edmontonian Mawell Ming Mah, 46, Kennadi Rae Herbert, 24, of Pincher Creek and a Calgarian girl, 16, were each charged with one count of break and enter to commit mischief.