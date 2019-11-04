Twitter censors anti-establishment views

For years, conservatives have claimed that Twitter censors their views; that Twitter has a “left-wing bias” and purposely blocks opinions on the right.

They are only partially correct, however.

Twitter does censor, suspend, and ban users and their tweets. Yes, this is prevalent on the right-wing.

However, Twitter is not a leftist haven either. In fact, Twitter has increased censorship leftist opinions, especially those that are on the more populist brand.

For example, a “Democratic Socialist” candidate for Congress, Joshua Collins, saw a one-week ban on Twitter after quarrelling with Republican congressional candidate Joey Saladino.

What this demonstrates is that Twitter does not have an explicit or implicit bias against the right-wing. Nor does it have a similar bias against the left-wing.

Twitter censors anyone that challenges the status quo from either side of the political spectrum.

The bias against the right

In a discussion on the Joe Rogan podcast, Tim Pool sat down with Jack Dorsey (Twitter CEO) and Vijaya Gadde (Twitter head for legal, policy, and trust and safety).

Pool described the platform as heavily favouring the “left” by enforcing rules such as misgendering. He said many Conservatives do not believe in this, and hence, there exists bias.

Twitter suspended Ray Blanchard and Rita Panahi, two prominent people on the right, for statements it deemed controversial.

So Pool is right, but only partially.

Slavoj Zizek, the most prominent leftist philosopher alive today, is one of the fiercest critics of political correctness. He has, in fact, labelled it as one of the “most dangerous forms of authoritarianism.”

This form of radical liberalism, according to Zizek, has no real place on the actual left-wing. It is a form of liberal political discourse that is used by the establishment to divide people into competing identity camps.

Pool further claims that holding such an immense monopoly over online information, and enforcing its own biased set of vague rules, as Twitter does, are not conducive to free speech.

Gadde responded that Twitter “doesn’t look at the political spectrum of people when looking at their tweets.”

She may be right. However, when your platform already has an inherent bias, anyone who doesn’t wish to conform to this bias is at risk of being expunged.

And according to Pool, that is wrong.

The bias against the left

Leftists on the more populist side of the argument, such as Berniecrats and Marxists, have faced explicit censorship and bias on Twitter.

Joshua Collins, a socialist candidate running for the Democratic nomination for Congress (WA-10), personally faced the wrath of Twitter’s censorship.

Collins has more than 40,000 followers on Twitter. His fame has resulted in numerous fake accounts popping up using his name.

“I attempted to get verification because there were, at one time, five people pretending to be me, with my same display name and profile picture,” Collins told The Post Millennial.

According to him, he should thus be verified. But Twitter changed its rules fairly recently.

The Intercept mentions that “Twitter’s government relations team has been telling candidates seeking verification that they won’t be giving any new contenders a blue checkmark until after they win the state’s primary.”

Mckayla Wilkes, another socialist candidate for Congress, told The Post Millennial, “This leaves unverified candidates who are clearly public figures, like Cory Bush and Paula Jean Swearengin, and gives yet another advantage to incumbents.”

Rebecca Parson, a third socialist candidate for Congress, informed The Post Millennial that this decision by Twitter has, “made it harder to get found by media and to raise money through organic online traffic.” She says this is important for grassroots campaigns like hers.

Collins, Parson, and Wilkes mentioned that Twitter, “seems to make exceptions to their own policy, in opaque and arbitrary ways.”

In another instance, many Berniecrats were unable to check replies to a tweet by the Working Families Party. The WFP chose to endorse Warren over Bernie, and Twitter blocked Berniecrats from viewing replies to the tweet (and hence replying), but others were able to freely reply.

A screenshot sent to The Post Millennial by Joshua Collins shows many left-wing Berniecrats couldn’t see the replies on this tweet by the Working Families Party

Parson also confirmed she couldn’t see the replies on the tweet.

In a more recent case, Joshua Collins was suspended from Twitter for proving that Joey Saladino, a YouTuber running for Congress as a Republican, drank his own piss in a video and used black people as a prop to propagate racist views.

This the post that got @Joshua4Congress suspended for a week (notice the missing tweet in the thread)



Everyone, remember––@JoeySalads is a racist urine gargling grifter that has no business in politics. https://t.co/rjwegA6wzU — Pierce Alonzo 🌹 #Joshua4Congress (@pierce_alonzo) October 25, 2019

Censorship affects populists, on the left and right

With the cases highlighted above, it is clear that Twitter’s arbitrary policies and lack of transparency is hindering discourse on its website.

As many on the right and left notice the challenges big-tech poses to discourse and politics in general, they are raising their voices.

It seems like it will only be a matter of time until these voices reach the doors of Congress.