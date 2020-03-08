Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

UPDATE: After Jonathan Levine was suspended from Twitter for posting a factual story about journalist Carlos Maza, he appealed the decision and was reinstated. In an email, a representative from Twitter claimed that the suspension was “in error.”

UPDATE:



Twitter locked me out of my account last night over some of the Carlos Maza reporting



A rep for the company tells me that their action against me was “an error”



TLDR — I’m out of Twitter jail and all my original postings here remain live! — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 8, 2020

Twitter has suspended Jonathan Levine, a reporter for the New York Post, following his publication of an article on former Vox video editor and leftist firebrand Carlos Maza, whose family fortune he laid bare.

In the piece, titled “YouTube socialist Carlos Maza slams the wealthy but lived in luxury,” Levine uncovered how the social media activist lives: in the lap of luxury while simultaneously condemning others for the sin of being wealthy.

Maza attained infamy last year when he led a campaign to deplatform conservative pundit Steven Crowder from YouTube and other social media networks, and continues to call for the suspensions of his political adversaries on social media.

As Levine details, Maza often attacks political figures, including Democratic pundit James Carville, for living “in an absolutely obscene four-story mansion.” Referring to Carville as a “masterful con artist” and condemning him for warning other Democrats away from socialism, Maza reportedly wrote: “We should treat gay people the SAME WAY we treat straight people: Eating them when they get too rich.”

Maza, like other internet activists, garners the support of his fanbase through Patreon, where he serves content to over 700 patrons, earning him $2, $5, and $10 per supporter. Despite his ability to collect a monthly paycheck from his fans, Levine uncovered how the socialist firebrand is connected to “multiple Florida mega-mansions, a $7.1 million pad on the Upper West Side purchased under an LLC – and a yacht by luxury boat-maker Donzi.” This along with a detailed history of his family’s vast wealth, which includes millions of dollars in real estate—much of which Maza inherited, unlike James Carville.

Since reporting the story, Levine was banned for the post, in which he tweeted: “Here are some photos of the Florida home where Carlos Maza is registered to vote,” which includes photographs of the Maza family’s waterfront palace in Boca Raton, Florida.

Breaking: NY Post reporter @LevineJonathan locked out of @Twitter after writing a story that outed socialist star Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) as coming from elite wealth. The story has public real estate photos of Maza’s Florida waterfront palace. https://t.co/QuY9w8OIfG — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 8, 2020

These were publicly available real estate photos.

Curiously, Maza himself was never suspended for tweeting a similar set of posts about James Carville.

Just found out James Carville — who spends his time lecturing Democrats for being "too far left" — lives in an absolutely obscene four story mansion and dear god can we STOP taking political advice from the ultra-wealthy. pic.twitter.com/cSIA5dJbv6 — Carlos Maza 🌹 (@gaywonk) February 12, 2020

Another reporter and a former contributor of The Young Turks, Jordan Chariton, was suspended for “posting misleading information about voting” after he quoted Joe Biden for misspeaking.

NEWS: Twitter has “limited” @JordanChariton’s account—for reporting @JoeBiden’s OWN WORDS. Jordan can’t tweet for 12 hours… for the crime of journalism. @TwitterSupport pic.twitter.com/aKOcqQLov2 — Jenn Dize 👩🏻‍💻 (@JennElizabethJ) March 3, 2020

Twitter is now punishing journalists for reporting facts.

Sunday afternoon, Jonathan Levine posted that he’d heard back from Twitter.