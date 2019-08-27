Two men found guilty in Via Rail terror plot granted new trial

Raed Jaser and Chiheb Esseghaier, the two men who were initially found guilty of terrorism charges after being accused of planning to derail a Via Rail train have will be receiving a new trial.

Raed Jaser and Chiheb Esseghaier were found guilty in 2015 of 8 terror-related charges.

According to Court of Appeal for Ontario on Tuesday, the 2015 convictions of the two men will be set aside and a new trial ordered.

The two men argued in court that the previous judge had made important case errors, according to Global News.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.