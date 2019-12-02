Vegan chicken nuggets now available at A&W Canada

A&W is once again leading the charge when it comes to plant-based foods.

Following the success of its Beyond Meat Burger, A&W is set to test out plant-based chicken nuggets in Canada starting today.

While plant-based, A&W does note on its website that the Nuggets will be cooked with vegetable oil using the same fryers as it’s chicken items’

Hi Erin! Our Plant-Based Nuggets are worth savoring, we promise! 🤗 — A&W Canada (@AWCanada) November 28, 2019

The nuggets will be provided through a partnership with Lightlife, a meatless product producer, for a limited in stores across Ontario and British Columbia. Should sales go well; A&W has said it would be happy to retain the item after its promotional period.

“We can’t resist our new Plant-Based Nuggets and we can’t wait for guests to taste our delicious new nuggets for themselves,” Susan Senecal, President, and CEO at A&W Canada, said, according to VegNews.

“Nuggets are fun to eat and fun to share and we think Canadians will be very impressed with our new plant-based nuggets for lunch, dinner, or any time in between.”

The nuggets will be made from peas, wheat flour, and fava beans. They will be sold for $5.99 for a six-piece or $8.99 for a 10-piece.