UPDATE: Ontario’s full cabinet shuffle revealed

Vic Fedeli, the longtime Progressive Conservative member of parliament and cabinet minister, will no longer be serving as the Minister of Finance of Ontario after a massive cabinet shuffle in Ontario.

Ontario Environment Minister Rod Phillips has taken the place of Fedeli, while Stephen Lecce has been given the role of Minister of Education.

Minister of Infrastructure Monte McNaughton has been shuffled to Minister of Labour, while Sports and Culture Minister Michael Tibollo has been shuffled to Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

The full shuffle, released just after 10:30 am on Thursday, apparently shakes the entire cabinet in big ways.

BREAKING: Huge shakeup at Queen’s Park today in cabinet shuffle. Vic Fedeli out of finance. Lisa MacLeod gone from child/comm #autism services to tourism …In #onted -rookie Stephen Lecce takes over edu min, For #onpse #ontpse Ross Romano new min of coll/ uni #onpoli total 7 new pic.twitter.com/LmXThwwJIq — Kristin Rushowy (@krushowy) June 20, 2019

Amongst other changes, Lisa McLeod was changed from Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, to Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. Longtime MPP Todd Smith will be taking over the Social Services role.

MPP Lisa Thompson will be changing positions from Minister of Education to Minister of Government and Consumer Services.

This is a breaking news article and more information will be added later on.