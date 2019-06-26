Vice-Admiral Norman to retire after reaching settlement with Trudeau government

The Department of National Defence announced that Vice-Admiral Mark Norman has reached a settlement with the Liberal government and will retire from the military.

The Department of National Defence says the details of Norman’s settlement are “confidential.”

“Vice-Admiral Norman remains committed to the Navy, the Canadian Armed Forces and their mission. However, after consulting with his family, his chain of command, and his counsel, Vice-Adm. Norman has decided to retire from the Canadian Armed Forces,” says a statement issued from the department.

The federal government thanked Norman for his 38 years of service.

Prosecutors cleared Norman of the of the breach of trust charge laid against him. According to CBC, the case against Norman was due to go to court in August and would have likely run through the fall federal election.

It could have prompted accusations of political interference at the hands of the Liberal government.

The Norman case, which started in 2015 with a report on details of a Liberal cabinet meeting about a deal to convert a civilian cargo ship to a military supply vessel.

This turned into a source of embarrassment for the Trudeau government even before the charge was stayed.

In November of 2015, CBC revealed details of a cabinet decision to delay approval of a deal for Quebec-based shipbuilder Chantier Davie Canada Inc. to convert the ship.

This $668 million deal had been signed by Stephen Harper’s previous Conservative government just before the 2015 election.

In its court brief, the Crown alleged that Norman had “knowingly and deliberately” leaked cabinet secrets to an executive at Davie and to CBC, while breaching cabinet secrecy on 12 separate occasions between Oct. 3, 2014, and into November 2015.

Norman plead not guilty to the charges.

Norman’s lawyers alleged political interference, accusing the Privy Council Office of attempting to direct the prosecution, but Attorney General and Justice Minister David Lametti denied any political interference.

It was later revealed that Norman had the authorization of the Harper cabinet to speak to the Davie Shipyard and share information.

He received an apology from the House of Commons for his legal ordeal.