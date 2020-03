A man walked across the White House lawn and set himself on fire today.

According to Global News, “the incident happened at approximately 12:20 p.m.” You can watch the video here:

The Secret Service tweeted: “At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting.”

At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 29, 2019

Global added that: “Police responded to the incident and rendered first aid. The man’s health status is unclear.”