VIDEO: two men dead after car crashes with train in Ontario

Two men have died after their car crashed into a moving train near Innerkip, ON. Sunday afternoon.

According to CTV News, hospital and fire services arrived at 3 pm on the scene.

The driver was pronounced dead on the spot while the passenger died from his life-threatening injuries in the hospital.

#OxfordOPP UPDATE on collision involving train and motor vehicle in #Innerkip. #OPP report that the male passenger has succumbed to his injuries at hospital. Collision investigators remain on scene and George St. remains closed at this time. ^rl pic.twitter.com/f4zo1AdHAL — OPP West (@OPP_WR) June 30, 2019

The Oxford County OPP concluded that the train was westbound when it struck the vehicle on George Street.