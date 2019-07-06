Canadian News

“Visual vandalism” at iconic Chateau Laurier city’s responsibility: federal ministers

The City of Ottawa is on its own with Larco Investment’s architectural ‘vandalism’, say two federal ministers whose portfolios give them sway over a proposed, box store-like addition to the iconic Chateau Laurier Hotel that would mar national capital vistas.
The City of Ottawa is on its own with Larco Investment’s architectural ‘vandalism’, say two federal ministers whose portfolios give them sway over a proposed, box store-like addition to the iconic Chateau Laurier Hotel that would mar national capital vistas.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
3 mins read

The City of Ottawa is on its own with Larco Investment’s architectural “vandalism,” say two federal ministers whose portfolios give them sway over a proposed, box store-like addition to the iconic Chateau Laurier Hotel that would mar national capital vistas.

“Let’s be honest, I would have done the design differently, and I think people in Ottawa are on the same page,” Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said in a statement to The Post Millennial.

But Rodriguez declined to intervene, offering a variation of what National Capital Commission CEO Tobi Nussbaum has already stated on the matter: “this is primarily a municipal issue that needs to be managed by the municipality.”

Ottawa architect Barry Padolsky disagrees, so much so he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Canada Day in what describes as a “Hail Mary pass”.

“National Capital Commission has a responsibility…to ensure the conservation and protection and the enhancement of what is called ‘official Ottawa’ – (parliament) hill, parklands, Rideau Canal, the traditional precinct,” Padolsky said of why he wrote the prime minister.

“All of these are areas that the Government of Canada has worked to create the identity of a nationstate. A kind of federal Ottawa. And the Chateau Laurier is in this precinct.”

His letter outlines why the renovation is a blight, with Padolsky imploring, “If you are ( I hope ) now concerned about this imminent act of visual vandalism in the heart of our Capital, please intervene.”

As a heritage panellist on the city’s sub-committee, Padolsky said Larco’s plan barely evolved over five design iterations to assuage the city’s concerns.

“(Larco) was asked to incorporate elements of the Chateau Laurier itself, so the addition appears to belong to it.” Explained Padolsky who noted that he is not against the expansion in principle. “They Basically came back with the same (plan) with the modern details, but did not achieve what many were expecting.”

Council will vote July 10 on councillor Mathieu Fleury’s motion to revoke Larco’s conditional heritage permit it was issued back in 2018.

Meanwhile, Larco has threatened to sue if it loses the permit arguing that because the hotel is private property, it’s ultimately their decision.

This position does not sit well with a new group “Friends of Chateau Laurier” who insist the federal agencies do have a say because Chateau Laurier abuts Major Hill’s Park, which is NCC land, and sits adjacent the Rideau Canal, whose jurisdiction is shared by Parks Canada and the NCC.

They have since written to both Rodriguez and Ottawa Centre MP Catherine McKenna requesting they intervene.

McKenna, whose Environment portfolio also includes Parks Canada that operates the Rideau Canal during the summer months, told TPM that she would “follow this file closely”.

“I have heard concerns from local residents regarding the design of this project (but) the ultimate authority to approve the site plan application rests with the City,” McKenna writes in an email.

“Parks Canada’s role in the development process is limited to providing the City of Ottawa with comments about the impact that the Château addition may have on the Rideau Canal and its status as a National Historic Site.”

Paradoxically, renown Canadian architect Moshe Safdie’s National Gallery of Canada that bookends the hotel at the north end of Major’s Hill Park, was designed to be in harmony with Parliament Hill’s gothic revivalism; the hotel is a French nod to gothic architecture.

Also adding credibility to Larco’s detractors is a 2008 capital commission report that concludes the Chateau Laurier Hotel, “plays a pivotal role in the visual composition of Canada’s Capital.”

Opened in 1912 and named for Wilfred Laurier, Canada’s seventh prime minister, Larco acquired the Fairmont Chateau Laurier property in 2013.

Canadian News
Ontario
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
5.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected