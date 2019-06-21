VOTER FRAUD? 112,000 foreigners were illegally asked to vote in 2015 federal election

According to an alarming report by Blacklock’s Reporter, approximately 112,000 foreigners were included in a federal list of potential voters.

Internal documents from the Department of Immigration show that thousands of non-citizens were named on the National Register of Electors.

It is currently unclear how many of those listed on the register actually went and voted at the ballot box but an investigation has been announced by Elections Canada.

According to federal law, only Canadian citizens are entitled to vote in elections. Those who have voted without being a citizen could face potential criminal charges.

The revelation brings into question several ridings from the 2015 election which were won by a small margin of several hundred votes.