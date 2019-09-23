“Warmonger” Liberal minister forced to cut townhall short due to protestors

Selling arms to Saudi Arabia does not seem to be winning the Trudeau government any favours at home.

On Sunday, a town hall held by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland was cut short after protestors interrupted the event.

Some who have an issue with Canada’s foreign policy disrupt a Muslim community town hall with Chrystia Freeland. pic.twitter.com/5Q7tKESA0q — Philip Lee-Shanok (@CBCPLS) September 22, 2019

According to The Canadian Press, the protestors held a sign that read “Save Yemeni Children,” and called the Liberal Minister a “warmonger.”

“If you’re for democracy, why do you condone the sale of weapons of mass destruction to Saudi Arabia,” said one unidentified man.

The event was held by the National Council of Muslim and hosted at the University of Toronto.