Washington “Smuggler’s Inn” owner charged with attempting to smuggle seven people illegally into B.C.

A man from Washington state has been charged with 21 counts under the Immigration Act for attempting to smuggle seven people illegally into Canada.

Robert Joseph Boulé, who owns the accurately-titled Smuggler’s Inn in Blaine, Washington is currently being held in custody in Canada.

According to court files, the smuggling attempts took place between May 2018 and March 2019. No reports have come forward confirming whether Boulé was ever able to successfully smuggle anybody.

The 70-year old man has owned the border bed and breakfast for 20 years.

The inn has been featured several times in the news due to its proximity to the border and run-ins with drug smuggling.

In 2011, a 21-year old man who was a guest at the inn, was apprehended by the U.S Department of Homeland Security attempting to bring 11kg of cocaine into Canada. Boulé had no connection to the crime.