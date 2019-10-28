WATCH: 27 climate change protesters arrested for occupying Parliament

27 young Canadians were arrested following an attempt made to urge federal leaders to take a stand for a Green New Deal.

Today 27 young people were dragged out and arrested while occupying the House of Commons. They brought 338 mandate letters for all Members of Parliament calling on them to govern for a #GreenNewDeal. #OurTimeToLead #OurTime2019 #cdnpoli



The protesters were protesting in the Parliament premises when they were dragged and arrested by the police.

They had brought with them 338 “mandate letters” to urge all 338 members of the House of Commons to support the Green New Deal.

The Green New Deal calls for a transition away from fossil fuels, while also encouraging investment in green technology. It has received support from Bernie Sanders and Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez in the U.S., and Jagmeet Singh in Canada.

The protesters believe the Green New Deal is an effective way to transition to a green economy, create millions of sustainable jobs, and respect indigenous rights.