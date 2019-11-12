WATCH: Alex Trebek gets emotional with contestant’s surprise tribute

Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy!, is a revered icon globally. His game show has been making us all smarter for years.

However, Monday’s episode may have brought many fans to tears. It almost brought Trebek to tears too, as a matter of fact.

During the “Final Jeopardy” round, contestant Dhruv Gaur wrote, “We love you Alex!” using a heart instead of the word “love.” It triggered an emotional reaction from Trebek.

Before the show, Trebek announced that he would be re-entering treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Trebek: "What is 'We love you…' oh, that's very kind. Thank you." pic.twitter.com/z3qE8GxNam — Mark (@tole_cover) November 12, 2019

Gaur’s “wrong” answer left him with $5 in his account. “That’s very kind of you, thank you,” said the Trebek, his voice cracking.

Gaur later took to Twitter to explain his reasoning.

…for context, Alex had just shared with us that he was reentering treatment for pancreatic cancer. We were all hurting for him so badly. 2/n — Dhruv Gaur (@dhruvg_) November 12, 2019

When Final Jeopardy came up, I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and thought he should know. 3/n — Dhruv Gaur (@dhruvg_) November 12, 2019

The video of this kindhearted incident has garnered millions of views, with 63,000 likes and close to 13,000 retweets on Twitter.